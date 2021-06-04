New Hanover County sees positive participation from residents seeking COVID-19 vaccines

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The county is seeing a positive response when it comes to people getting their shots.

According to New Hanover County Health and Human Services, more than 115,000 New Hanover County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

- Advertisement -

New Hanover County is on track to reach its goal of having 70% of residents vaccinated, with more than 49% of the county’s population already receiving their first dose.

“Over 24% of our 12-17 year olds in New Hanover County have at least had one dose, and that’s awesome. Folks that are 65 to 74, 84% of that population in New Hanover County has had 2 doses, fully vaccinated, that is phenomenal, and then that’s…and then 75 and older, 88% of that population has been fully vaccinated,” said Carla Turner, assistant health director with New Hanover Health and Human Services.

Carla Turner, assistant health director with New Hanover Health and Human Services, says while all that is good news, there’s still work to do.

“We want to be fast, efficient, free, and fair. We want folks to get the vaccine and to get it quickly. The longer we wait to be vaccinated, the more opportunity that virus has to mutate, the more opportunity that mutated version has to maybe not respond to our vaccine,” said Turner.

Turner says ages 25 to 49 is the group still showing the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases.

“In that age group, if you get COVID, more than likely, you’re going to recover. So, the thought may be ‘well it’s not going to kill me, it’s going to make me sick, but I’m going to get better’, but there are potential long-term issues related to COVID. Long-term heart issues, long-term lung issues, so you may recover, but you may not be able to do the things you’ve always loved to do,” said Turner.

To continue vaccine outreach, a “Vax and Snacks” event will be held at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Building June 12.

The event will have music, multiple food trucks, and attendees will be able to walk up and receive their vaccine.