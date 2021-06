BURGAW, N.C. (WWAY) — Pender Education Partnership hosted an open mic night at the Burgaw Middle School gym Friday night.

About 100 people braved the rainy weather to support local artists.

From singers and comedians to bluegrass musicians like Shack Humphrey and John Lee — talent was on full display.

The event raised more than $12,000 for college scholarships and teacher mini-grants.

WWAY’s Jeff Rivenbark served as emcee for the event.