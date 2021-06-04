Search warrant recovers drugs, guns, and $10k

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the Green Acres community late Thursday evening.
The Narcotics Unit, Special Operations Unit, K-9 Unit, Investigations Unit, Patrol Division, and HEAT recovered the following:
- 151 Grams of crack cocaine
- 17 Grams of marijuana
- 3 firearms
- $10,676.00 cash
Two arrests were made with bonds totaling $31,000 altogether.
This is a continuing operation of Take Back Columbus. The Sheriff’s Office said it will be conducting investigations in all areas of the county and there will be more arrest to follow.