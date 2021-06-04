Troopers: 4 NC teens killed in crash with truck

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — Four teens are dead after a box truck crossed a median and hit their vehicle head-on.

News outlets report the crash happened Thursday west of Greenville when the truck struck the car with five teens inside.

Officials say three teens died at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital. A fifth teen and the truck driver had minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol identified the teens who died as 18-year-old Abby Foster, 17-year-old John Winstead, 15-year-old Devin Wilson and 18-year-old Madison Wilson, 18. The surviving teen is 16-year-old Dakota Wilson.

Troopers say truck driver Alberto Pedraza III said he lost control of the truck while going too fast in the rain. He has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.