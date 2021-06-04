Two builders, two homes, seven days: Habitat’s Builders Blitz event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today the Cape Fear Habitat will join up with professional builders Stevens Fine Homes and Logan Homes to do the impossible, build two homes in just seven days.

This build will be constructing homes alongside future homeowners Annie and Terry. Both houses will be built entirely from foundation to roof, adding to the 27 home Habitat community in Ogden.

The 2021 Builders Blitz kickoff ceremony will be today at 12:30 pm at Cape Fear Habitat’s new indoor construction warehouse located at 3310 Fredrickson Road in Wilmington.

It is inviting people to use the extra 30 minutes to drive through it’s 27-home community to see the progress it’s made over the past year and a half and see the empty slabs that will become finished homes in just SEVEN days. The homes are located at 2023 and 2017 Daniel Boone Trail in Wilmington.

The closing ceremony will be June 11 at 2:00 pm.

The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity Special Events and Marketing Coordinator, Coy Rigdon said, “this build is a beautiful example of companies coming together to create a better, stronger community. Habitat acquires the land, develops the sites, and provides house plans and permits, while the builders provide the labor, funding, and materials. Builders Blitz not only creates affordable housing for two families but also allows for Cape Fear Habitat to serve more families in the future.”