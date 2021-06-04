UNCW Athletics set to begin Summer Coaches Tour

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–The UNCW Seahawk Club is partnering with the UNCW Alumni Association to launch a Summer Social Coaches Tour. The first of four stops in the Wilmington area will be on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Flytrap Brewing, 319 Walnut St., in downtown Wilmington.

“We’re excited to finally connect in person with our fans and Seahawk Club members,” said Adam Fearing , Executive Director of the Seahawk Club. “This will be a great opportunity for some of our coaches to visit with loyal supporters and UNCW alumni. We hope this event will help build momentum as we look forward to the 2021-22 year and more competition.”

- Advertisement -

Selected Seahawk coaches will attend the events, scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Food will be available from the Soulful Twist Food Truck at the initial meet-up at Flytrap Brewing.

The event is the first of four summer appearances by UNCW coaches. Other events will be held at Outer Dunes Brewing Company, 7976 Market St., Wilmington, N.C. (June 24), Locals Tavern, 1107 New Point Boulevard, Leland, N.C. (July 14) and Wrightsville Beach Brewery 6201 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, N.C. (July 26).

To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3uOFvsH. For more information, call the Seahawk Club at 910-962-2498.