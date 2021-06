WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is now accepting applications for it’s Citizens Police Academy.

The Citizens Police Academy is a free interactive class put on by WPD that gives members of the public a look at police work behind the scenes. Courses include SWAT, crime scene investigation, K9, and many more. WPD says this is a way to be transparent with the public about its policies and training.

The classes are free and if you would like to apply, click here to learn more.