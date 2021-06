MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — At least 21 people were injured, and another eight died, due to gun violence last month, according to a crime analysis.

There were at least 23 non-fatal shootings in the area that month — along with eight that led to a death — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

- Advertisement -

Of the state’s 31 days, 18 had at least one shooting.

Read more here.