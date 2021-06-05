Art sale attempts to help out Wrightsville Beach Museum hit hard by COVID-19

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A fairy scape art sale was held Saturday to raise money for the Wrightsville Beach children’s program, which has taken a hit due to the pandemic.

The sale took place inside the historic Bordeaux Cottage, with each unique piece being bought for a donation to the museum.

The art was created by Maggie Dorosko and her 8 cousins, who spent two years making all the pieces.

Dorosko says they all just wanted to do what they could to help out the museum after a tough year.

“We would like to give them a financial boost, because the pandemic hurt them a lot,” Dorosko said. “We have fairy scapes, we have paintings and some hair pieces. And some sail boats too, those are pretty cute.”

Dorosko says she hopes to create other art pieces to benefit other worthy causes in the future.