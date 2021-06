ALBUQUERQUE, NM (WKRN) — A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to Albuquerque on Friday afternoon after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.

According to Albuquerque International Sunport officials, the male passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of Delta Airlines Flight #386 but was unsuccessful.

Multiple people, including members of the crew and passengers, tried to restrain the man.

