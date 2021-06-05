Pender County Jail visitation resuming normal visitation schedule

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Pender County Sheriff announced on Wednesday that starting June 5 jail visitation will resume normal schedule and no appointments will be needed.
General Information
- All persons and belongings are subject to search
- No entry without proper ID
Acceptable ID’s
- Valid Driver’s License
- State Issued ID Card
- Military ID Card
Other Information
- No Food or Drinks
- All Electronics and recording devices to include cell phones, laptops and tablets are prohibited
- Dress Code will be enforced
Visitation Days and Times
- Saturday Males (last name beginning A-L) 1:00 PM – 3:15PM
- Sunday Females 1:00 PM – 1:45PM
- Males (last name beginning M-Z) 2:00 PM – 3:15PM
- Visits are for 15 minutes on a first come, first serve basis to visitors whose name has been provided by an inmate and approved by jail staff.
In March 2020 Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced changes to the jail. It said in part, “to minimize the risk of exposure of the coronavirus and limit its spreading, Sheriff Alan Cutler has announced the Pender County Jail will be closed for inmate visitation effective immediately to the public.”