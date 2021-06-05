St. Paul’s Episcopal Church holds yard sale to benefit Boys Choir programs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church held a yard sale Saturday to benefit their music program, as well as the Wilmington Boys Choir.

The church has hosted similar sales for the past several years, saying the event has benefited dozens of boys through the money raised.

A wide variety of items were available, ranging from small items to entire tables and chairs.

Choir director Ronnie Wise feels this year’s sale will go a long way in continuing to help the program grow.

“It helps us with expenses, with travel,” Wise said. “Since the boys don’t pay a tuition, this really helps out with all of our expenses. Purchasing uniforms, and music, that sort of thing.”

Wise says many people become repeat customers, coming back sale after sale.

The church says they have several items left over from Saturday, so they plan to hold another shortened sale on Sunday from 11:30 – 1:00 at the church.