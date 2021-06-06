Infant accidentally shot during domestic dispute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an infant was accidentally shot during a domestic dispute in Charlotte.

Multiple news outlets reported that the 1-year-old was shot in the hand Saturday during an altercation between two family members.

- Advertisement -

The reports did not say how the family members were related to the child.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the child’s injury appeared to be non-life-threatening.

WCNC-TV reported that one person was arrested.

The child was transported to a local hospital to be treated.