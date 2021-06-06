Two teens shot at graduation party in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police say two teens were shot at a graduation party in Rocky Mount after an argument escalated into violence.

WRAL-TV reports that Rocky Mount police responded to a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 19-year-old man was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old was shot in the face, then fled to a McDonald’s.

He was taken to Vidant Healthcare Greenville, where he was listed in critical condition.

It was the second fatal shooting at a graduation party over the weekend.

On Friday, an 18-year-old was fatally shot in Sanford during a graduation party in a hotel room. A 16-year-old has been charged.