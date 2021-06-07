Burlington Stores to open in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — During a time many retailers are closing brick and mortar stores across America, one clothing chain is expanding and bringing a location to Wilmington.

Burlington Stores, also known as Burlington Coat Factory, is opening a store on New Centre Drive.

It is located at the former site of Office Max.

Burlington Stores recently announced a plan to open 100 stores across the nation this year, with a goal of opening 2,000 stores in the future. Burlington offers women, men and kids’ clothing, home goods, footwear and says it sells its merchandise at up to 60% below other retailers’ prices.

According to the Burlington website, the store is scheduled to open in August. They are currently hiring for several positions.

WWAY has reached out to Burlington Stores for more details.