Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge to raise money for St. Patrick’s Day parade

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A “hooley” is an Irish party, normally with traditional music and dance. The Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge this weekend will feature much more than that, though, when it kicks off Saturday, June 12 at 3 p.m. You’ll find games for kids of all ages, food trucks, artisan vendors and plenty of entertainment.

The hooley will last until 9 p.m. at Waterline Brewing Co., 721 Surry St. in Wilmington.

While there is no admission charge, the hooley is a fundraiser for the Wilmington “Halfway-to-St. Patrick’s Day Parade”, scheduled for Saturday, September 18 in downtown Wilmington. Donations will be accepted at the hooley door and during the evening.

For a list of events and performances, visit www.wilmingtonparade.com.