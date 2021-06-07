Man in critical condition after shooting on Vance Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A shooting early Monday morning left one man seriously injured.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the 2800 block of Vance St.

- Advertisement -

When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old man who had been shot several times.

EMS transported him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition.

Police say the victim’s name is being withheld pending family notifications. Information will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information, contact the Wilmington PD or you can leave a tip anonymously through the 411 app.