National furniture shortage makes its way to the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A national furniture shortage has made its way to the Cape Fear region.

Locals in the market for new furniture might experience longer shipping times, as local showrooms fall victim to supply chain issues.

- Advertisement -

Ashley Furniture store owner Herbie Walton says the demand for furniture has increased drastically, meaning some customers may have to wait up to eight weeks for their pieces to ship.

“A lot of people don’t know what (supply chain) is. In other words, let’s say we can make this lamp. But the people who make the shades can’t produce the shades. So we can’t deliver the lamp.”

Walton said this extends to furniture, cars, appliances, and lumber production as factory output has slowed due to capacity and social distancing measures earlier in the pandemic.