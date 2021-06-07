Need a new car? It might take three months to get one.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After months of shutdown, working from home, and social distance, car dealerships are starting the see the effects of COVID-19 trickle down from manufacturers.

“With COVID-19, they worked the plant at 50 percent capacity to reduce the rate on infection. So then you have a shortage of production,” said Parkway of Wilmington owner, Mary Margaret Latham.

This affects cars and individual parts, like microchips.

According to Latham, “It’s very important because that controls your screens, your radios, your air conditioning, and everything that’s going on in the front of your vehicle.”

Though Parkway of Wilmington has sold a record amount of cars the past two months, their supply is dwindling. Latham says they’ve had to open waitlists for their most popular vehicles.

“Some of our specialty vehicles, like the Hyundai Palisade, we’re very lucky. We sold out of them last month. This month we’ve got 30 coming in, I’d say about 15 are spoken for already.”

According to car salesman, Ian Kee, some waitlists can stretch up to three months.

“If you can find a car,” Kee said, “I suggest you go ahead and get it. Because they’re running out.”

That applies to used cars, as well. Latham says the low supply of new cars and influx of buyers means higher demand for second-hand vehicles.

“So what we’ve seen is an increase in used car pricing, clients are getting more for their trades, and we have seen a big increase in used car sales.”

Bad news for James Kouris, a resident searching for a car. He’s already been to four other dealerships with the same problems, causing higher prices and a more competitive buying market.

“Definitely a lot pricier than I thought,” said Kouris. “I’m talking about probably 120 dollars more per month on average.”