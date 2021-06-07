New Hanover County approves tax rate change in 2021-2022 budget

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 Monday evening to adopt the recommended budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The vote means homeowners in New Hanover County could be paying more each year in property taxes.

The budget actually decreases the property tax rate per $100 of assessed value by $0.08 compared to the 2020-2021 budget. However, the approved rate is $0.05 higher than a revenue-neutral tax rate.

Property values in the county were also reassessed for 2021, increasing by about 26% from 2017, according to County Tax Administrator Allison Snell.

Several people including Representative Ted Davis spoke out during a public hearing, asking the commissioners to reconsider the tax rate.

“I thought it was kind of disgusting for somebody to come up and stand here here publicly and complain about the tax rate when their house just went up to $1.2 million in value,” said Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “I don’t feel sorry for people who are living in million dollar houses and are complaining about people like me trying to take care of everyone.”

