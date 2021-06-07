PCSO: Suspect on the run after vehicle catches fire

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect Monday night.

Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said just after 9 p.m., a deputy passed a vehicle estimated to be going more than 100 miles per hour.

- Advertisement -

Rowell said the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and turned on Wards Corner Loop Road. The driver jumped out of the car and ran away.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle caught fire beside a home in the 500 block of Wards Corner Loop Road, which caused some damage to the home’s siding.

As of 10 p.m., the suspect was still on the loose.

If you have any information, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.