PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Preservation work to extend the life of a Pender County bridge is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

One lane of the U.S. 117 bridge over Interstate 40 just north of Burgaw near mile mark 396 will close intermittently starting at 7 a.m.

Lane closures are scheduled through 5 p.m. July 16. The project will repair and resurface the bridge deck.

Drivers should slow down when approaching the bridge, be mindful of crews working in the area and expect minor delays.