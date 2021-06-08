47-year-old drowns at Holden Beach

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Holden Beach Police said a 47-year-old has drowned.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders from the Tri-Beach Fire Department, Holden Beach Police Department and Brunswick County EMS responded to the 600 block of Ocean Blvd. West for a water rescue.

Van Whitley, 47, of Mt. Gilead, NC died on scene.

Police said the death is being ruled an accidental drowning.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Whitley,” Holden Beach Chief of Police J. Dixon said.