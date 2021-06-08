Are you ready for some football? Pro Football Hall of Fame coming to Myrtle Beach

The is coming to Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach and is expected to open in early July.

The exhibit will feature more than 200 artifacts, rare photos and one-of-a-kind documents from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s archives and collection, according to a release.

- Advertisement -

“Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach will allow fans a unique opportunity to experience the best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame at a property that attracts millions of visitors each year,” said Saleem Choudhry, the Hall’s Vice President of Museum/Exhibit Services. “We hope this extension of the Museum will broaden the Hall’s reach and ultimately drive more visitors to Canton to see all the Hall has to offer.”

Read more here….