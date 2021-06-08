Brunswick County welcomes newest deputy county manager

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) – Brunswick County announced today that Haynes Brigman will become the newest deputy county manager this month, bringing more than 12 years of experience in local government leadership to the team.

Brigman joins Brunswick County after serving as town manager for the Town of Harrisburg since 2016. He also previously served as town manager for the towns of Pineville (2013-2016) and Yanceyville (2010-2013).

“I have always had a passion for local government management and the opportunity to serve and improve a community,” Brigman said. “After spending all of my local government management career working in a municipal setting, I wanted to challenge myself to learn the ins and outs of working in a leadership role with a county. Brunswick County specifically provided me with that challenge.”

Alongside County Manager Randell Woodruff, Brigman joins fellow deputy county managers Steve Stone and David Stanley in supporting overall county operations.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Haynes join our leadership team at such a pivotal time for Brunswick County,” Woodruff said. “Haynes brings a wealth of experience and new ideas to the table to meet the challenges and opportunities a growing county like ours faces. We are impressed by his initiative and commitment to public service, and are excited to have him on board.”

Brigman will have supervisory oversight for the Engineering, Planning, Parks and Recreation, Library, and Code Administration departments, as well as provide consultative supervision over Elections. He will also oversee special projects and serve as the County’s liaison to the Brunswick County Tourism Development Authority.

“The strong leadership the County has in place with its Board of Commissioners and management team were also a major draw to the organization, and I am excited to work with them to continue to improve the County,” Brigman said. “I also look forward to working with our county’s local municipalities and their leaders to understand how we can further collaborate together.”

Some of Brigman’s key accomplishments during his time in Harrisburg include building the Town’s first long-range financial model and capital improvement plan and establishing a capital reserve fund. He directed major capital improvement efforts like the construction of a public works and fleet maintenance facility, water and sewer infrastructure improvements, new park construction, existing park expansion, and the Town’s first greenway program.

He successfully recruited a mixed-use developer that resulted in the rezoning and site plan approval for a $150 million mixed-use investment in Harrisburg’s downtown. Brigman also spearheaded efforts to create an employee focus group and biannual employee satisfaction survey at Harrisburg to strengthen communication across the organization.

“I enjoy problem-solving and working with individuals to find solutions while ensuring we are fair and efficient in how we deliver services and make decisions,” he said. “I also feel it is important to deliver high-quality services and create positive interactions with the public. I am excited to meet the residents and businesses of Brunswick County, while exploring all the wonderful areas my new home has to offer.”

Brigman holds a Bachelor of Science in political science and a Master in Public Administration from Appalachian State University. He currently serves as the immediate past president on the Board of Directors of the Appalachian State University Local Government Alumni Association.

He is a graduate of the UNC School of Government’s Municipal and County Administration course and holds a certificate from the School’s Economic Development course. He has experience as a North Carolina certified zoning official and served as a member of the NCCCMA Planning Committee in 2016.

Brigman can be reached through the Brunswick County Manager’s Office.