Burger King takes shot at Chick-Fil-A, will donate money from new chicken sandwich to LGBTQ organization

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Burger King took a shot at Chick-Fil-A during Pride month and will donate money from its new chicken sandwich to the Human Rights Campaign, the world’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.

On Thursday, the company tweeted that 40 cents from every “Ch’King” sandwich sold in the month of June will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign. The company will donate up to $250,000.

Burger King also took a dig at Chick-Fil-A by saying money will be donated, “even on Sundays” — a day Chick-Fil-A is closed.

