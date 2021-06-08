DMV: Prepare for long lines this summer, try online instead

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Get ready for long lines at North Carolina DMV offices this summer.

Pandemic delays and economic forces could bring record demand for licenses.

The Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner is urging motorists to conduct their business online if they can. The agency says summer is usually the busiest time at DMV, but many people have waited to get vaccinated before completing transactions.

And many teenagers have been delayed in completing in-person driving tests to obtain their provisional licenses.

The DMV is encouraging people to schedule appointments if they must complete a transaction in-person. Otherwise, they should wait until after Labor Day.