Fireworks return for the 4th of July at Camp Lejeune

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Celebrating America’s birthday is a longstanding tradition aboard Camp Lejeune. The magic of the 4th of July fireworks return this year with the largest, most breathtaking display in its history.

“Last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID restrictions so we wanted to come back with the best show ever,” said Angela Rodier, event coordinator, Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River. “We want to invite our Camp Lejeune and New River Air Station families out to celebrate with us. We couldn’t think of better way than open field picnic setting under a spectacular array of sights and sounds.”

The fireworks display will start at 9PM, Sunday, July 4, 2021 at W.P.T. Hill Field aboard Camp Lejeune. The venue will opens at 8PM and will be limited to 9,000 attendees. The event is open to DoD ID cardholders and their guests only.

There are a couple of additional important changes to note for this year’s event:

There will not be stage entertainment or food vendors this year. Guests are encouraged to pack snacks and drinks (no glass bottles) to bring with them.

There will be no seating, so picnic blankets or camp chairs are encouraged.

In the case of inclement weather and event is canceled, the fireworks will not be rescheduled. Current event updates will be posted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mccslejeunenewriver.

Parking will be available at the Camp Lejeune MCX parking lot. Attendees are asked to carpool with their family and friends to minimize our environmental footprint. Accessible parking will be located at the Hadnot Point Plaza parking lot. Tram service will not be provided so allow extra time to get to the field from the parking location (20-30 minutes).

For full details about the Camp Lejeune 4th of July Fireworks, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/july4.