NC Republicans finally agree on next year’s spending total

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republicans in the North Carolina legislature have announced an agreement on how much they want to spend on state government next year.

GOP leaders in the two chambers said Tuesday their spending cap would be $25.7 billion.

That’s several hundred million less than what Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wants to spend.

Both figures are below projected revenues.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger also says the two chambers are committee to cutting taxes and will set aside over $4 billion for capital projects.

A disagreement between the two chambers over the spending limit has delayed budget work for weeks.