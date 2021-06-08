Pet Pals: More than 20 pets looking for their forever home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– According to staff at the New Hanover County Animal Shelter there is currently an overflow of pets up for adoption.

They currently have an abundance of dogs, cats, and hamsters that are looking for their forever home.

Adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption and you are asked to come at least an hour before they closed.

County residents can adopt a dog or a cat for $70 and a hamster for $3.