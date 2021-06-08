Pfizer studying smaller dose of COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Pfizer has moved closer to the approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12. The next phase of their study will look at the safety, tolerability, and immune response of the vaccine.

Twins Marisol and Alejandra were the first kids under 12 to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the company’s phase 1 clinical trials. They are nine years old.

“They were kind of eager to be first in line,” said their mom Dr. Susanna Naggie. She and the children’s father work in healthcare and research at Duke.

An infectious diseases doctor, Naggie thinks kids play an important role in overcoming the pandemic.

Read more here….