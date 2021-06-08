Salvation Army and WWAY team up to feed the hungry

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday, WWAY partnered with the Salvation Army, holding a canned food drive to help the hungry.

The can drive went from 9-5pm at the Salvation Army’s Leland and Hampstead locations. People who donated at least five canned goods got $5 of store credit and a coupon for a large McDonald’s sandwich.

The Leland Family Store collected enough food to fill up a massive truck. The goal was to collect enough cans to feed the Cape Fear’s hungry and homeless, especially those in their rehabilitation program.

“It’s a program to get themselves up and back on their feet. They’re given a place to stay, they’re given food, they’re given clothing. In six months time, they graduate the program and they’re on their own in their own house and they’re working,” said Salvation Army auxiliary president, Kate Hesse.

Nationwide, the Salvation Army helps more than 30 million people a year.