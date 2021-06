(STARNEWS) — Enjoy gorgeous weather and the gardens at Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens’ summer craft market on Saturday, June 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 224 Market St., Wilmington.

The market will featured over 25 local artists, handmade crafts, and much more. Vendors will be scattered throughout the two acres of gardens.

The historic house, jail, gift shop, visitor’s center, and art gallery featuring local artists, will remain open during the event for tours.

