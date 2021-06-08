WWAY partners with Salvation Army of Cape Fear to re-stock pantry shelves

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — After a year of economic uncertainty during the pandemic, many people across the region are still struggling to feed their families. The Salvation Army of Cape Fear is partnering with WWAY to help take away some of that pressure with a canned food drive Tuesday, June 8 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“Our canned food [supply] has been depleted as you can imagine over the last few months, with Covid 19”, explained Maj. Mark Craddock with the Salvation Army. “We’re trying to help more and more families together, and we just need food.”

The Salvation Army recommends people donate common staple canned goods such as vegetables, fruit, proteins and beans.

Collections are today at 22 Waterford Business Center Way in Leland in Brunswick County, and 288 Merchants Circle in Hampstead, in Pender County.

Those who donate seven or more cans can receive a couple for a free large McDonald’s sandwich, and a $5 gift certificate to the Salvation Army Family Store.

For more information about today’s food drive, contact the Salvation Army of Cape Fear at (910)762-2070.