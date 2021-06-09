Bridgewater Wines set to open Porters Neck location in mid-July

PORTERS NECK, NC (WWAY) — A local business in Brunswick County is expanding and opening a location in New Hanover County.

Doug Zucker and his Wife, Susan opened Bridgewater Wines in Leland in November 2018 and now they are opening a second location in Porters Neck set to open in mid-July.

- Advertisement -

The two signed the lease for the new building just before the state was shut down due to the pandemic and construction continued through 2020.

The Porters Neck location will be about twice the size of the Leland location with outdoor seating and space for live music. They will have 900 different wines to purchase and 25 by the glass, as well as the same food menu they currently offer in Leland.

They are looking to hire 25 people including servers, kitchen, and retail staff. Anyone interested can inquire at info@bridgewaterwines.com.