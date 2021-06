WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Another big act will be coming to Wilmington this summer.

Grammy and Emmy award winner Harry Connick Jr. is now scheduled to take the stage at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

- Advertisement -

According to his website, Connick Jr. is scheduled to take the stage on August 25.

Lady A, Widespread Panic, Glass Animals, 311, and Jim Gaffigan are also scheduled to perform this summer.

The amphitheater is located at 5 N. Water Street.

It has not been announced when tickets will go on sale.