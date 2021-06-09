NC House unanimously votes not to give $1,500 bonuses to people coming off unemployment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina House of Representatives unanimously voted Wednesday against a bill that would provide up to $1,500 bonuses to unemployed North Carolinians who fulfill work search requirements.

House Bill 128 served as an act to reemploy the state’s workforce by providing bonuses for accepting reemployment and requiring individuals to respond to employer requests and administrative changes to the unemployment insurance laws.

To dish out the funds, the state would have had to seek approval from the U.S. Department of Labor to use funds appropriated by Congress for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program to provide a signing bonus for unemployed claimants who accept reemployment.

House Speaker Tim Moore said last week that he didn’t think the idea was fair to people who have worked throughout the pandemic and did not believe that Congress would approve it.

