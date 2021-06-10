Auto dealership holds drive-thru hiring event

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Here in the Cape Fear, businesses like Wilmington’s CarMax auto dealership are getting creating looking for new employees.

Thursday, CarMax hosted a drive-thru job fair. Job seekers could pull up, fill out an application, and interview from the comfort of their own cars.

Operations manager, James Hamby said they’re looking for mechanics, detailers, and receptionists.

“We’re just trying to make it easier for applicants to come in,” said Hamby. “If you haven’t put in an application already, we’ve got the equipment availability to do that, we want to make it streamlined for people who may have some COVID concerns.”

The event kicked off at 10 am Thursday morning, and had more than a dozen cars come through and apply by lunchtime.