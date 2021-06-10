City of Wilmington makes inroads on 37 transportation projects

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has made inroads on 37 different transportation projects since 2014.

Now, the city is turning its gaze to bigger projects, including a new 4.3 mile Greenville Loop Road Trail, Masonboro Road Trail, and Pine Grove Road improvements.

City spokesman, Dylan Lee said by using the $55,000,000 transportation bond, the city will have broken ground on every remaining project by 2022.

“One of the focuses of this bond is connectivity,” said Lee. “So we take places when you’re talking about bicycle and pedestrian mobility, you take places where there’s gaps and work to fill those gaps in.”

Lee says this is part of the city and planning department’s goal to make Wilmington more walkable.