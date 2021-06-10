NC to give out $1 million each to 4 vaccinated residents

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Vaccinated North Carolinians are now eligible to win a $1 million prize.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that those who’ve gotten at least one COVID-19 shot are automatically entered in each of four upcoming contests.

Residents between the ages of 12 and 17 can get a $125,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. There will be four drawings. A $1 million prize and $125,000 scholarship will given away at each of the contests scheduled to be held on June 23, July 7, July 21 and Aug. 4.

The state also plans to expand a pilot program in four counties where newly vaccinated people and those who drove them to their appointment got $25 cash cards.

