NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — People are flocking to downtown Wilmington for a chance to step foot on a replica of one of Christopher Columbus’s most famous ship, the Santa María. The ship is docked on the Wilmington Riverfront, where visitors can take a self-guided tour of the 5 decks, this weekend.

Information panels detail the history of the ship, and guests can talk with the crew to hear how Spanish sailors lived 500 years ago.

One visitor shared why his family wanted to take the tour.

“How hard and daring it was for, –for those guys to travel the ocean back then,” said Perry Laymon, visitor.

The Santa Maria was initially expected to leave Wilmington on Sunday, but the program director for the vessel says it will now stay until Tuesday, June 15.