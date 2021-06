SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night.

It happened in the 200 block of Avery Street around 9 p.m.

Two of the nine people shot have died, according to police. Several have critical injuries.

One of the victims is a 2-year-old who was struck near the ankle and foot area. Another victim, a 13-year-old, has non-life threatening injuries.

