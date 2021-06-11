BCSO searching for 20-year-old charged with first degree murder

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced an update after a man was found dead earlier this week.
Bryan Lex Traywick, 53, of Sunset Beach was found dead in the road from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Nigel Underhill, 20, of Freedom Star Road in Longwood is now wanted for first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
A reward for information has increased to $2,000.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Hockett at (910) 880-4856, Det. Hill (910) 713-6071 at or call 911.