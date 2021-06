BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — It’s time to check your glove box, junk drawer and bedside table. A $100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Brunswick County is about to expire.

It was sold at the Circle K gas station on River Road in Belville.

The $3 power play ticket matched the numbers on four of the five white balls and the red power ball.

The winning numbers were 27, 32, 34, 43 and 52, with a power ball number of 13.

The ticket was purchased on Saturday, December 19th, and will expire next Friday.