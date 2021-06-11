Djokovic hands Nadal 3rd loss in 108 French Open matches

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has stopped Rafael Nadal’s bid for a 14th French Open title and handed him just his third loss in 108 matches in the tournament.

Djokovic won their four-hour thriller of a semifinal in four sets by taking the last half-dozen games.

Djokovic will be seeking his second trophy in Paris and 19th major championship overall when he plays in Sunday’s final in Paris.

The top-seeded Djokovic’s opponent will be fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It will be the 29th career Grand Slam final for Djokovic, and the first for Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas beat Alexander Zverev in the semifinals in five sets.