Emerald Isle restaurant owner sued for giving employees Sundays off

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WCTI) — The owner of RuckerJohn’s, a popular restaurant in Emerald Isle, is getting sued for giving employees Sundays off.

Emerald Plantation, the company that owns the shopping complex where RuckerJohn’s restaurant is, says the owner is violating the terms of his lease by closing down Sundays.

Chris Johns, the owner of RuckerJohn’s said he just wanted to give his staff a break from the post pandemic business boom and was shocked when he was slapped with a lawsuit.

From the moment RuckerJohn’s opens it’s doors at 11 a.m. to the minute the restaurant closes at 10 p.m., the staff are on their feet working to serve customers.

“Within the past two weeks it has picked up a lot, we’re seeing a lot of our summer numbers that we wouldn’t normally see until July or August,” said Kaitlynn Chambers, morning head hostess at the restaurant.