Live outdoor music will return to Pleasure Island

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For the first time since the pandemic shut down music venues across the nation, live outdoor concerts will return to Pleasure Island with a June 13th mini music festival at the Fort Fisher Recreation Area.

Organizers wanted to do something exciting to mark the lifting of most pandemic-era restrictions, so they have planned a family-friendly concert to kick off the summer music season.

- Advertisement -

“We have a number of different live music events all summer long,” explained Steve Shuttleworth, one of the co-founders of event coordinator Pleasure Island Productions. This Sunday’s performance features a New York-based band called “Donna the Buffalo”.

Shuttleworth says the band has been around for a long time, and has an eclectic vibe. “Americana, bluegrass, a little zydeco, just a fun upbeat band,” he said. “They play great music and we’re excited to host them.”

Gates at the Recreation Center open at 12:30 p.m. Justin Cody Fox will perform at 1 p.m., followed by Rebecca Todd at 2:30 and Donna the Buffalo at 4:30. Admission is $35 for adults, $17.50 for children 12 – 16 and free for children under 12.

No coolers will be allowed, but food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site.

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com