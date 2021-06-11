Locals organize Juneteenth dance challenge for a good cause

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Wilmington community are dancing for joy, and for a good cause.

The Jerusalema dance craze has gone international, and now, it’s coming to the Cape Fear.

Community Conversation’s Rebecca Trammel is challenging locals, organizations, and businesses to come out to Portia Hines Park on Juneteenth, June 19 at 10 am.

There, children from the Brigade Boys and Girls will teach attendees how to do the dance, and how to help raise money for kids in need of academic help.

Trammel says the pandemic has hurt many students’ ability to learn, especially if they have less resources and less one-on-one help. This fundraiser would supply the tutoring they need.

“When disaster strikes, it hits us all,” said Trammel “But it exacerbates disparities. And that’s what I’ve been working on since 2018. And Community Conversations is about addressing equity and excellence in education.”

Attendees will dance on Juneteenth, and then come back August 28, the day Martin Luther King Jr. gave his ‘I have a dream’ speech. There, they’ll perform in a massive flash mob.