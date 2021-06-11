Maritime museum aims to include everyone in new LGBTQ exhibit

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Maritime Museum in Southport worked for several hours today to open a new exhibit aiming to represent the entire community through colorful and unique art.

The temporary exhibit showcases an intersection between LGBTQ and maritime communities, with a goal of giving everyone a voice.

Staff members say they have noticed a steady rise in visitors as the pandemic continues to improve, and hope this is a way for many people to learn something new.

“We work really hard here at the museum to make sure we’re including all people,” museum education curator Katy Menne said. “One of the ways we have tried to do that is to include different sexualities and historically underrepresented populations.”

Museum staff believe this is the first exhibit of its kind in the Cape Fear and hope to see the idea spread.