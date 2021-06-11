NC judge orders education improvements to get carried out

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A trial judge has backed a plan from Gov. Roy Cooper and the State Board of Education on how to comply with North Carolina constitutional requirements in public education.

Superior Court Judge David Lee signed a court order this week approving the proposal that calls on at least $5.6 billion in new education funding through 2028. But it can’t be carried out without funding from the legislature, and some Republicans aren’t interesting in deferring to a judge on spending matters.

- Advertisement -

The Democratic governor’s proposed budget and legislation filed by House Democrats would seek to fund the first two years of the plan.